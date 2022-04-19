Technology

Xiaomi Pad 5 to launch in India on April 27

Xiaomi Pad 5 to launch in India on April 27

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 19, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Xiaomi Pad 5 flaunts an 11.0-inch QHD+ display (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is gearing up to introduce the 12 Pro smartphone in India on April 27. According to 91mobiles, the brand will also launch the Xiaomi Pad 5 in the country on the same date. It will be the company's first tablet to debut in India after a long time. To recall, the Pad 5 was introduced in China in August last year.

Context Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi is a well-recognized brand in India when it comes to smartphones and wearables. However, it currently does not offer tablets in the country.

Apple, Lenovo, and Motorola are the major names in the tablet market but with rivals like OPPO, Vivo, and Realme entering this space, Xiaomi wants to have its presence and eventually expand on that.

Design and display The Xiaomi Pad 5 boasts a 11.0-inch LCD screen

The Xiaomi Pad 5 flaunts a sleek design with proportional bezels, a top-centered front camera, and TUV Rheinland's low blue light certification. It has a single rear camera with a dual-LED flash. The tablet packs an 11.0-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 500-nits of peak brightness.

Information It sports a 13MP rear camera

The Xiaomi Pad 5 houses a 13MP (f/2.0) snapper on the rear and an 8MP (f/2.0) camera on the front. The rear camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, while the front snapper can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps.

Internals Snapdragon 860 chipset powers the tablet

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 860 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The tablet boots Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. It packs an 8,720mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

Information Mi Pad 5: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi Pad 5 in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. For reference, in China, it starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 6GB/128GB model. (Source: 91mobiles)