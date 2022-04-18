Technology

Realme Q5i debuts with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 18, 2022, 06:29 pm 2 min read

Realme Q5i is offered in two colorways (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has announced the all-new Q5i, a new mid-ranger in the Q5 line-up of smartphones. It has been introduced in China and will soon be joined by Q5 and Q5 Pro models later this week. As for the key highlights, the handset packs a 90Hz LCD screen, dual rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme's event is set for April 20 where the company will introduce the Q5 and Q5 Pro handsets. The Q5i was also expected to be unveiled on the same date. However, it has been launched two days before the event.

The company has brought some attractive features to the handset to attract buyers looking for an affordable smartphone with decent hardware and specifications.

Design and display The handset sports a 90Hz LCD screen

The Realme Q5i features a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The rear panel of the handset houses a dual camera setup with a dual-Led flash. The device packs a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 600-nits of peak brightness.

Information It has an 8MP front-facing camera

The Realme Q5i has a dual rear camera arrangement, consisting of a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it features an 8MP selfie shooter.

Internals The device is backed by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset

The Realme Q5i is fueled by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset boots Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. For connectivity, the device offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme Q5i: Pricing and availability

The Realme Q5i starts at CNY 1,199 (nearly Rs. 14,400) for 4GB/128GB model and costs CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,600) for the 6G/128GB variant. The handset is available for purchase in China in Obsidian Blue and Graphite Black color options.