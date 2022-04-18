Technology

Dell Alienware X14 and M15 R7 laptops launched in India

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 18, 2022, 05:31 pm 2 min read

Dell Alienware X14 and M15 R7 are powered by 12th-Geneneration Intel Core processors (Photo credit: Dell)

Dell has expanded its portfolio of Alienware gaming laptops with the X14 and M15 R7 as the latest addition to its X-series and M-series. As for the key highlights, the laptops run on the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series GPUs. They can be purchased from Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), as well as multi-brand outlets.

The new Alienware X14 and Alienware M15 R7 laptops are signs that Dell is still serious about making gaming laptops.

The former arrives as the world's thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop, while the latter is the brand's most powerful 15-inch gaming laptop in the country.

With these machines, the tech giant wants to take on rivals such as ASUS, Lenovo, and HP.

Design and display The M15 R7 is offered with three display options

The X14 and M15 R7 feature ultra-narrow bezels, a backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, and an HD webcam. The X14 bears a 14.0-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixel) LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The M15 R7 is offered in three 15.0-inch display options: Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) with a 165Hz or 360Hz refresh rate options and QHD (1440x2560 pixels) with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Nitty-gritty The X14 packs an 80Wh battery

The X14 packs an 80Wh battery and has several ports including a Type-C, two Thunderbolt 4, an HDMI, a micro-SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The M15 R7 has an 86Wh battery and the I/O ports on the device include three Type-A, a Type-C, a Thunderbolt 4, an HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Internals The X14 comes in two processor options

The X14 comes in Intel Core i5 and i7 processor models with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. It packs up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. The M15 R7 runs on an Intel Core i7 processor with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU. It packs up to 64GB of RAM and up to 4TB of storage.

Information Dell Alienware X14 and M15 R7: Pricing and availability

The Alienware X14 starts at Rs. 1,69,990 for its entry-level variant. The Alienware M15 R7 has a starting price of Rs. 1,64,990. They can be purchased from the official website, the company's exclusive stores, as well as leading multi-brand outlets in the country.