OnePlus 10R to be launched in India on April 28

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 18, 2022, 02:05 pm 2 min read

OnePlus 10R will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus is all set to introduce its mid-range smartphone, the 10R, in India on April 28, alongside Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and Nord Buds. The products will be launched via a virtual event that will be live streamed on YouTube starting 7pm. Notably, the OnePlus 10R will be a rebranded version of OnePlus Ace that will be introduced in China on April 21.

OnePlus is aiming to strengthen its portfolio of mid-range smartphones in India with the upcoming products.

According to the rumors, the OnePlus 10R will arrive in India as a rebadged OnePlus Ace, which itself will be a rebranded version of Realme GT Neo 3—the world's first smartphone with 150W fast-charging technology.

However, the OnePlus phones will have a different rear design.

Design and display The handset may feature a 120Hz AMOLED display

The OnePlus 10R will have a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera unit, paired with dual-LED flash. The handset is expected to pack a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display.

The OnePlus 10R will have a triple rear camera arrangement, that may comprise a 50MP primary snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it is rumored to sport a 16MP selfie camera.

The OnePlus 10R will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, which may be mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset will boot Android 12-based ColorOS 12. It is expected to arrive in two variants: a 4,500mAh battery model with 150W fast-charging support and a 5,000mAh battery variant with 80W fast-charging technology.

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus 10R will be announced at the time of its launch in India on April 28. However, it is expected to start at around Rs. 35,000.