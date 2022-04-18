World's first smartphone with 150W fast-charging is coming to India
Realme has confirmed the arrival of GT Neo 3 in the Indian market. It is the world's first smartphone to offer 150W fast-charging technology. The handset is already available in China and is now set to debut in India on April 29. As for the key highlights, it features a 120Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor.
- Realme GT Neo 3 is the world's first smartphone to provide 150W fast-charging support. However, in India, it will be the second handset with this technology. The first will be OnePlus 10R which is set to debut on April 28.
- The GT Neo 3 also boasts gaming features such as 4D Game vibration and 3D Vapor Cooling area for better thermal management.
The GT Neo 3 features a punch-hole cut-out on the top center, slim bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it sports a double stripe design and a triple camera arrangement. It packs a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. It comes in Cyclonus Black, Silverstone, and Le Mans colorways.
The GT Neo 3 bears a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) main camera, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.
The GT Neo 3 is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. It is offered with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. It is offered in two options: a 4,500mAh battery model that boasts 150W fast-charging support and a 5,000mAh battery variant that comes with 80W fast-charging capability.
The official pricing of the GT Neo 3 in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch on April 29. In China, the 150W variant is priced at CNY 2,599 (around Rs. 31,000) for the 8GB/256GB model.