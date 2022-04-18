Technology

World's first smartphone with 150W fast-charging is coming to India

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 18, 2022, 12:04 pm 2 min read

Realme GT Neo 3 supports up to 150W fast-charging, depending on the variant (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has confirmed the arrival of GT Neo 3 in the Indian market. It is the world's first smartphone to offer 150W fast-charging technology. The handset is already available in China and is now set to debut in India on April 29. As for the key highlights, it features a 120Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme GT Neo 3 is the world's first smartphone to provide 150W fast-charging support. However, in India, it will be the second handset with this technology. The first will be OnePlus 10R which is set to debut on April 28.

The GT Neo 3 also boasts gaming features such as 4D Game vibration and 3D Vapor Cooling area for better thermal management.

Design and display The handset has 1,000Hz touch sampling rate

The GT Neo 3 features a punch-hole cut-out on the top center, slim bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it sports a double stripe design and a triple camera arrangement. It packs a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. It comes in Cyclonus Black, Silverstone, and Le Mans colorways.

Information It has a 16MP front snapper

The GT Neo 3 bears a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) main camera, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals The device gets up to 150W fast-charging support

The GT Neo 3 is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. It is offered with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. It is offered in two options: a 4,500mAh battery model that boasts 150W fast-charging support and a 5,000mAh battery variant that comes with 80W fast-charging capability.

Information Realme GT Neo 3: Pricing and availability

The official pricing of the GT Neo 3 in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch on April 29. In China, the 150W variant is priced at CNY 2,599 (around Rs. 31,000) for the 8GB/256GB model.