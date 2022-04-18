Technology

OPPO K10 5G, with Dimensity 8000 chipset, gets TENAA certification

OPPO K10 5G might pack up to 12GB of RAM (Representative image; Photo credit: OPPO).

Chinese tech giant OPPO is working on a new smartphone, called the K10 5G, which may debut soon. It has been certified by TENAA. The handset is expected to be the world's first to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 chipset. It should also have a 6.59-inch LCD screen, a triple rear camera module, and up to 256GB of internal storage.

OPPO introduced a range of devices under the K9 lineup last year. Now, the company is planning to expand its K series of smartphones with K10 5G and K10 Pro. The handsets are set to launch very soon in China and India.

The K10 5G has just been certified by TENAA following the K10 Pro, which was also previously certified by the Chinese agency.

The OPPO K10 5G is expected to have a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, narrow bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it may sport a triple camera module with an LED flash. The device might sport a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and nearly 401ppi pixel density.

The OPPO K10 5G may sport a triple rear camera module, comprising a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it could have a 16MP selfie snapper.

The OPPO K10 5G could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset could boot Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. For connectivity, it is expected to offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a Type-C port.

OPPO will reveal the pricing and availability details of the K10 5G smartphone at the time of its launch. However, the device is tipped to carry a price tag of around CNY 1,800 (roughly Rs. 21,500).