Realme Q5 Pro teased; to be launched on April 20

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 18, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Realme Q5 Pro may feature 80W fast-charging (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme is all set to introduce new Q-series smartphones in China this month. The company has now confirmed via teaser images that its Q5 Pro handset will debut there on April 20. The upcoming device will have a chequered flag design, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup, and a Snapdragon 870 processor, among other highlights.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Realme Q5 series will be the brand's follow-up to the Q3 series, which was released in April last year.

Talking about the Q5 Pro specifically, multiple certification site listings have shared its details.

Moreover, a Realme handset with the model number RMX3372 has been listed by Geekbench and certified by 3C. It is likely to be the Q5 Pro.

Design and display The device may sport a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Realme Q5 Pro is expected to feature a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, an in-display fingerprint sensor, slim bezels, and a plastic body. It will sport a chequered design of a race flag and a triple camera arrangement on the rear. The handset may feature a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Information It may feature a 16MP selfie shooter

The Realme Q5 Pro will house a triple rear camera setup, which may consist of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8 ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it will have a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals The handset may support 80W fast-charging technology

The Realme Q5 Pro may be powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset is said to boot Android 12 with Realme UI 3.1. It should house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. For connectivity, it could offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme Q5 Pro: Pricing and availability

Realme will reveal the pricing and availability details of the Q5 Pro handset at the time of its debut on April 20. However, the handset is likely to start at around CNY 1,650 (nearly Rs. 20,000).