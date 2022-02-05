Technology

Realme C35 to be launched on February 10

Realme C35 to be launched on February 10

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 05, 2022, 02:20 pm 2 min read

Realme C35 will be backed by a UNISOC T616 processor (Photo credit: KantaPhone)

Realme is gearing up to launch a new budget-range handset, the C35, soon. In the latest development, Thai tech blog KantaPhone has tipped the phone will make its debut in Thailand on February 10. It also leaked the design and specifications of the handset. Notably, the latest addition to the C-series was earlier spotted on the EEC, NBTC, TUV Rheinland, and BIS certification sites.

Context Why does this story matter?

In the last couple of years, Realme has seen great growth across markets and segments. Its ability to consistently unveil feature-packed yet cost-effective handsets has made the company a crowd-puller.

The Realme C35 is no exception to this. With features such as a large display, a 50MP camera, and a UNISOC chip, it is expected to strengthen the company's foothold in the budget segment.

Display The device has TUV Rheinland certification for eye protection

The Realme C35 will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport a rectangular camera unit. The handset shall bear a 6.6-Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and TUV Rheinland certification for eye protection. It will be offered in Black and Green color options.

Information It will flaunt a 50MP main camera

The Realme C35 will be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP main shooter and two unspecified sensors. Up front, it could have a 12MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will be fueled by a UNISOC chip

The Realme C35 will be powered by a UNISOC T616 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based Realme UI and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset will offer support for Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 4G, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme C35: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme C35 will be announced at the time of its launch. However, going by the leaked specifications, we expect it to be priced around Rs. 10,000.