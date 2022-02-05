Technology

Leaked renders confirm Samsung Galaxy A53 5G's design: Check here

Written by Soutrik Banerjee Feb 05, 2022, 12:41 am 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will have a 120Hz display (Photo credit: WinFuture)

Samsung is gearing up to launch its Galaxy A53 5G model in the coming months. In the latest development, WinFuture has leaked the official press renders of the device, revealing its full design details. The German publication has also tipped some of the specifications of A53 5G, claiming it will pack an Exynos 1200 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 120Hz AMOLED screen.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will replace the A52 model that was launched last year. The leaked images suggest that the upcoming handset will mostly look similar to its predecessor except for a slightly tweaked camera module on the back.

However, under the hood, it is said to feature a new Exynos 1200 processor which is yet to be announced by Samsung.

Design and display The handset will have a 6.5-inch display

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will sport a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a quad camera unit. The phone will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It could be offered in Black, White, Blue, and Orange color options.

Information It will have a 64MP primary lens

The Galaxy A53 5G will feature a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP main shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and two 5MP lenses for macro shots and depth sensing. Up front, the handset might include a 32MP snapper.

Internals It will be boot Android 12

The Galaxy A53 5G will be powered by an Exynos 1200 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It will boot Android 12-based One UI 4 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will be announced at the time of its launch. However, based on its specifications, it could start at around Rs. 25,000 in India.