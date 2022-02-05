Technology

Leaked POCO M4 Pro teaser hints at imminent India debut

Leaked POCO M4 Pro teaser hints at imminent India debut

Written by Soutrik Banerjee Feb 05, 2022, 12:28 am 2 min read

POCO M4 Pro has a 240Hz touch sampling rate (Photo credit: POCO)

POCO is likely to announce its M4 Pro model in India soon. 91mobiles has leaked an unreleased teaser of the handset, claiming it will "hit the commercial shelves in India soon enough." The POCO M4 Pro 5G was announced last year but it is unclear at the moment if the Indian market will receive the 5G model or the 4G variant.

Context Why does this story matter?

Going by the leaked teaser image, which 91mobiles says is an "internal training image," the POCO M4 Pro 5G will have a tagline of "Step Up Ur Game."

In India, it will replace the M3 Pro 5G, which was announced here last June as the company's first 5G handset.

Comparatively, the M4 Pro has a larger display, better chipset, superior cameras, and faster-charging capability.

Design and display The phone offers a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen

The POCO M4 Pro 5G sports a punch-hole design with slim bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers. It bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in Power Black, Cool Blue, and POCO Yellow color options.

Information It has a 50MP primary lens

The POCO M4 Pro 5G has a dual rear camera module comprising a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide snapper with 119-degree field-of-view. It supports Night Mode, Slow Motion, Time-lapse videos, and Kaleidoscope features. For selfies, there is a 16MP front-facing camera.

Under the hood It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset

The POCO M4 Pro 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It boots Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 skin baked on top and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, 5G, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information POCO M4 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the POCO M4 Pro 5G in India will be announced at the time of launch, which could happen in the coming weeks. We expect it to be priced at around Rs. 16,000.