OPPO Reno7 series launched in India at Rs. 29,000
OPPO has launched its Reno7 series of smartphones in India at a starting price of Rs. 28,999. The line-up includes the Reno7 and Reno7 Pro models. The handsets come with a similar design, a high refresh display, 5G connectivity, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek chipset, and 65W fast-charging. The Reno7 and Reno7 Pro will go on sale from February 17 and February 8, respectively.
Why does this story matter?
- Both the Reno7 and Reno7 Pro were first announced in China in November. The India-specific Reno7 Pro is mostly similar to its Chinese counterpart whereas the standard Reno7 is similar to the Reno7 SE.
- The Reno7 series will strengthen OPPO's foothold in the upper mid-range segment as the company takes on rivals such as Xiaomi, Samsung, and Motorola.
The handsets have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
The OPPO Reno7 series sports a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Reno7 bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display and the Reno7 Pro features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, both with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handsets have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and are offered in Starlight Black and Startrails Blue color options.
The Reno7 Pro gets a 50MP main camera
The OPPO Reno7 features a triple rear camera module, comprising a 64MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The Reno7 Pro sports a 50MP Sony IMX766 main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a color temperature sensor. Up front, both the handsets have a 32MP selfie snapper.
The handsets are powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets
The Reno7 packs a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Reno7 Pro is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. They boot Android 11 with ColorOS 12 skin on top and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
OPPO Reno7 Series: Pricing and availability
The OPPO Reno7 costs Rs. 28,999 for the lone 8GB/256GB variant and the Reno7 Pro is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the sole 12GB/256GB model. They will go on sale from February 17 and February 8, respectively.