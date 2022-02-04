Technology

OPPO Reno7 series launched in India at Rs. 29,000

Written by Soutrik Banerjee Feb 04, 2022, 03:53 pm 2 min read

OPPO Reno7 series is offered in two color options (Photo credit: OPPO India)

OPPO has launched its Reno7 series of smartphones in India at a starting price of Rs. 28,999. The line-up includes the Reno7 and Reno7 Pro models. The handsets come with a similar design, a high refresh display, 5G connectivity, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek chipset, and 65W fast-charging. The Reno7 and Reno7 Pro will go on sale from February 17 and February 8, respectively.

Context Why does this story matter?

Both the Reno7 and Reno7 Pro were first announced in China in November. The India-specific Reno7 Pro is mostly similar to its Chinese counterpart whereas the standard Reno7 is similar to the Reno7 SE.

The Reno7 series will strengthen OPPO's foothold in the upper mid-range segment as the company takes on rivals such as Xiaomi, Samsung, and Motorola.

Design and display The handsets have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

The OPPO Reno7 series sports a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Reno7 bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display and the Reno7 Pro features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, both with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handsets have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and are offered in Starlight Black and Startrails Blue color options.

Cameras The Reno7 Pro gets a 50MP main camera

The OPPO Reno7 features a triple rear camera module, comprising a 64MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The Reno7 Pro sports a 50MP Sony IMX766 main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a color temperature sensor. Up front, both the handsets have a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals The handsets are powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets

The Reno7 packs a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Reno7 Pro is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. They boot Android 11 with ColorOS 12 skin on top and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Information OPPO Reno7 Series: Pricing and availability

The OPPO Reno7 costs Rs. 28,999 for the lone 8GB/256GB variant and the Reno7 Pro is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the sole 12GB/256GB model. They will go on sale from February 17 and February 8, respectively.