Moto G Stylus (2022) debuts with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery

Written by Soutrik Banerjee Feb 04, 2022, 12:41 pm 2 min read

Moto G Stylus (2022) comes in two color options (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola has launched its new smartphone, the Moto G Stylus (2022), in the US. The handset carries a price-tag of $300 (roughly Rs. 22,500) for the 6GB/128GB variant and is offered in two color options. As for the key highlights, it features a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, a 90Hz display, and a 5,000mAh battery that boasts up to two days of backup.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Moto G Stylus (2022) arrives as a successor to the G Stylus (2021). Comparatively, it offers a better display thanks to 90Hz refresh rate support, a bigger battery, more RAM, a slightly better chipset, and an upgraded main camera on the back.

The handset also has a built-in stylus that is good for taking notes, sketching, and editing images.

Design and display The phone has a 6.8-inch LCD display

The Moto G Stylus (2022) has a punch-hole design with rounded corners, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has an oval-shaped triple camera module. It sports a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The handset is offered in Twilight Blue and Metallic Rose color options.

Information It has a 50MP primary camera

The Moto G Stylus (2022) features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tertiary snapper. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Internals It is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 chipset

The Moto G Stylus (2022) is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 11 with My UX skin on top and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the phone offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G Stylus (2022): Pricing and availability

The Moto G Stylus (2022) carries a price-tag of $300 (roughly Rs. 22,500) in the US. The handset is currently available for pre-orders via online platforms and the company's official website.