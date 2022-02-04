Technology

TECNO POVA 5G to go official in India next week

Written by Soutrik Banerjee Feb 04, 2022, 01:05 am 2 min read

TECNO POVA 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery (Photo credit: TECNO)

TECNO will launch its POVA 5G smartphone in India next week. However, the exact date and time is yet to be announced by the company. It will be up for grabs in India via Amazon. The POVA 5G is the company's first-ever 5G smartphone. It was announced in December 2021 and is available in select regions. The handset has a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset.

Context Why does this story matter?

The TECNO POVA 5G is expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000 and it will take on 5G smartphones from established brands like Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi and Motorola, among others.

The handset will attract buyers with a 120Hz display, a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, and a whopping 6,000mAh battery which is touted to provide 11 hours of gaming.

Design and display The handset has a Full-HD+ LCD display

The TECNO POVA 5G sports a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. It is 9.1mm thick. The rear section is fitted with a rectangular camera module. The handset bears a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20.5:9.

Information It sports a 16MP selfie camera

The TECNO POVA 5G has a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary snapper, and a tertiary 'AI lens.' For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals The phone runs on Android 11

The TECNO POVA 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It boots Android 11-based HiOS 8 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, Wi-Fi, and a Type-C port.

Information TECNO POVA 5G: Pricing and availability

In India, the TECNO POVA 5G is expected to be priced between Rs. 18,000-20,000. It will go official next week and will be available via Amazon.