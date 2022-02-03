Realme 9 Pro series' India debut set for February 16
Realme is all set to launch the 9 Pro series of smartphones in India on February 16 at 1:30pm. The event will be live streamed via Realme's official Facebook page and YouTube channel. The 9 Pro series will include the 9 Pro model which will feature a Snapdragon 695 chip, and a 9 Pro+ variant with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor.
Why does this story matter?
- The Realme 9 Pro will replace the existing 8 Pro model while the 9 Pro+ variant will be a new entry.
- The handsets will attract customers with a new design, a high refresh rate screen, 5G connectivity, triple rear cameras, and good performance.
- They will be pitted against smartphones from brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus, and Vivo.
The phones will have a Full-HD+ AMOLED display
The Realme 9 Pro series will feature a punch-hole design with rounded corners, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The rear panel will have a color changing finish. The 9 Pro will bear a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate whereas the 9 Pro+ model will sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
The handsets will have a 'Light Shift Design'
Inspired by sunrise, #realme9ProSeries light shift design is born.⁰ From light blue to red, just like the sky from dusk to dawn. 💙 if you like. #CaptureTheLight pic.twitter.com/MixD12jjmV— realme (@realmeglobal) February 2, 2022
A 16MP selfie camera is expected
The Realme 9 Pro is said to come with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The 9 Pro+ variant will pack a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The handsets will sport a single 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.
They will run Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12
Realme 9 Pro will pack a Snapdragon 695 chip, while the 9 Pro+ will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. The former will get a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging and the latter will house a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The handsets will provide up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and will boot Android 12.
Realme 9 Pro series: Pricing and availability
The official pricing and availability details of the Realme 9 Pro series will be announced at the time of launch on February 16. However, the Pro+ variant is expected to cost around Rs. 21,000 for the base 6GB/128GB model.