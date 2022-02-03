Technology

Realme 9 Pro series' India debut set for February 16

Realme 9 Pro series' India debut set for February 16

Written by Soutrik Banerjee Feb 03, 2022, 04:59 pm 2 min read

Realme 9 Pro+ will be offered in two color options (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme is all set to launch the 9 Pro series of smartphones in India on February 16 at 1:30pm. The event will be live streamed via Realme's official Facebook page and YouTube channel. The 9 Pro series will include the 9 Pro model which will feature a Snapdragon 695 chip, and a 9 Pro+ variant with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Realme 9 Pro will replace the existing 8 Pro model while the 9 Pro+ variant will be a new entry.

The handsets will attract customers with a new design, a high refresh rate screen, 5G connectivity, triple rear cameras, and good performance.

They will be pitted against smartphones from brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus, and Vivo.

Design and display The phones will have a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The Realme 9 Pro series will feature a punch-hole design with rounded corners, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The rear panel will have a color changing finish. The 9 Pro will bear a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate whereas the 9 Pro+ model will sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Twitter Post The handsets will have a 'Light Shift Design'

Inspired by sunrise, #realme9ProSeries light shift design is born.⁰ From light blue to red, just like the sky from dusk to dawn. 💙 if you like. #CaptureTheLight pic.twitter.com/MixD12jjmV — realme (@realmeglobal) February 2, 2022

Cameras A 16MP selfie camera is expected

The Realme 9 Pro is said to come with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The 9 Pro+ variant will pack a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The handsets will sport a single 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Internals They will run Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12

Realme 9 Pro will pack a Snapdragon 695 chip, while the 9 Pro+ will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. The former will get a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging and the latter will house a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The handsets will provide up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and will boot Android 12.

Information Realme 9 Pro series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme 9 Pro series will be announced at the time of launch on February 16. However, the Pro+ variant is expected to cost around Rs. 21,000 for the base 6GB/128GB model.