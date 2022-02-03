Technology

Vivo Y7x to debut in India with Helio G96 chipset

Written by Soutrik Banerjee Feb 03, 2022, 12:11 pm 2 min read

Vivo Y7x will have a 120Hz display (Photo credit: Gizmochina)

Vivo is gearing up to introduce a new mid-range smartphone in India, called the Y7. The key specifications and features of the handset have now been tipped by PassionateGeekz. It will attract buyers with a 120Hz screen and a mid-tier MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. According to the report, the phone may be launched later this month or early March under Rs. 18,000 price-point.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vivo is aggressively strengthening its mid-segment smartphone portfolio in India. The company has already launched about five smartphones this year. The Vivo Y7x will be the latest offering in the country.

It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset and should rival phones like the Redmi Note 11 4G and Moto G71.

Design and display It will have a 120Hz screen refresh rate

The Vivo Y7x will likely feature a waterdrop notch design with rounded corners, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted finger scanner for biometric authentication. The rear section will be fitted with a vertical camera unit. It will have a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ LCD or AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Information A single selfie snapper is expected

The camera details of the Vivo Y7x are still under the wraps. However, we expect it to sport a triple lens unit on the back side and a single selfie shooter on the front.

Internals The handset will run Android 11

As per the leak, the Vivo Y7x will be fueled by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It will boot Android 11 with Funtouch OS UI on top. The battery and charging details of the handset are unknown. For connectivity, it should offer support for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo Y7x: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Vivo Y7x are yet to be announced. However, according to the report, it will cost under Rs. 18,000.