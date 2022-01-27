Technology

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's deliveries may extend by three months

Written by Surbhi Shah Jan 27, 2022, 07:31 pm 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's deliveries tipped to be delayed (Photo credit: LetsGoDigital)

Samsung is all set to launch its latest Galaxy S22 series of flagship smartphones globally on February 9. Now, Korean tipster Dohyun Kim has claimed that the company is expecting higher demand for its top-end S22 Ultra model as compared to its production yield. If the demand and supply chain disrupts, then Samsung may take about three months to deliver the handset.

Context Why does this story matter?

Samsung's upcoming S22 Ultra will bring elements of both the S series and Note series, along with top-tier hardware and new productivity features.

It will attract not just the fans of Note series but also those looking for a power-packed premium smartphone.

However, like the Galaxy Z Fold3, the S22 Ultra may face delayed deliveries due to the ongoing chip shortage.

Design and display The handset will flaunt a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It will also have a dedicated slot for housing the S Pen.

Cameras It will boast a 108MP main camera

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP (f/4.9) periscope telephoto snapper with 10x optical zoom support. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 40MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Under the hood It will offer 15W wireless fast-charging support

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 2200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will boot Android 12-based One UI 4.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. The device will offer support for Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, NFC, UWB, and more.

Information Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Pricing and availability

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to start at €1,249 (around Rs. 1.05 lakh) for 8GB/128GB variant and go up to €1,449 (roughly Rs. 1.22 lakh) for 12GB/512GB model. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced on February 9.