Vivo Y75 5G launched in India at Rs. 22,000

Written by Soutrik Banerjee Jan 27, 2022, 07:02 pm 2 min read

Vivo Y75 5G is available in Glowing Galaxy and Starlight Black colors (Photo credit: Vivo India)

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched a new Y75 5G model in India. The handset carries a price-tag of Rs. 21,990 and is currently available for purchase via Vivo's online store and partner retail outlets. As for the key highlights, it offers a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup, and runs on the latest Android 12 OS.

Context Why does this story matter?

In India, Vivo is aggressively expanding its portfolio of budget and mid-range smartphones. In this month itself, the company has launched as many as four products, namely the Y21A, Y55 5G, Y21e, and Y33T.

The Vivo Y75 5G is the fifth offering and it will be pitted against mid-range smartphones from rival brands such as Xiaomi and Samsung.

Design and display The phone sports a Full-HD+ IPS LCD display

The Vivo Y75 5G has a waterdrop notch with flat edges, rounded corners, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It weighs 187 grams and is 8.25mm thick. The handset bears a 6.58-inch (1080x2408 pixels) Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is available in two color options, namely Glowing Galaxy and Starlight Black.

Information It has a triple rear camera setup

The Vivo Y75 5G is packed with a 50MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.0) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.0) macro sensor at the back. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset

The Vivo Y75 5G is fitted with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging capability and boots Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 baked on top. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a Type-C port, GPS, and FM radio.

Information Vivo Y75 5G: Pricing and availability

In India, the Vivo Y75 5G is priced at Rs. 21,990 for the solo 8GB/128GB variant. The device is available via the company's e-store as well as partner retail stores.