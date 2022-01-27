Vivo Y75 5G launched in India at Rs. 22,000
Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched a new Y75 5G model in India. The handset carries a price-tag of Rs. 21,990 and is currently available for purchase via Vivo's online store and partner retail outlets. As for the key highlights, it offers a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup, and runs on the latest Android 12 OS.
Why does this story matter?
- In India, Vivo is aggressively expanding its portfolio of budget and mid-range smartphones. In this month itself, the company has launched as many as four products, namely the Y21A, Y55 5G, Y21e, and Y33T.
- The Vivo Y75 5G is the fifth offering and it will be pitted against mid-range smartphones from rival brands such as Xiaomi and Samsung.
The phone sports a Full-HD+ IPS LCD display
The Vivo Y75 5G has a waterdrop notch with flat edges, rounded corners, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It weighs 187 grams and is 8.25mm thick. The handset bears a 6.58-inch (1080x2408 pixels) Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is available in two color options, namely Glowing Galaxy and Starlight Black.
It has a triple rear camera setup
The Vivo Y75 5G is packed with a 50MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.0) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.0) macro sensor at the back. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset
The Vivo Y75 5G is fitted with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging capability and boots Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 baked on top. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a Type-C port, GPS, and FM radio.
Vivo Y75 5G: Pricing and availability
In India, the Vivo Y75 5G is priced at Rs. 21,990 for the solo 8GB/128GB variant. The device is available via the company's e-store as well as partner retail stores.