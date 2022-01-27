Technology

Vu Premium TV 32-inch launched in India at Rs. 13,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Jan 27, 2022

Vu, a popular online smart TV brand, has launched its new Premium series 32-inch television in India. It is priced at Rs. 12,999 and will go on sale from February 1 via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the television comes with an HD LED display, a quad-core processor, Linux smart OS, and OTT streaming support.

Vu is one of the popular online smart TV brands in India. Its latest 32-inch Premium TV offers some high-end features like a bezel-less design, Dolby Audio support, A+ graded high brightness display, and a powerful processor.

With all these features under Rs. 13,000, the Vu television will rival tech giants like HiSense, Xiaomi, and others.

The Vu Premium TV flaunts an almost bezel-less design with a matte black bottom bezel and glossy accents. It bears a 32-inch LED display with an HD+ (1366x768 pixels) resolution and 300-nits of brightness. It offers preset modes such as Cinematic Day and Night. For audio, the television has a 20W speaker setup with support for Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround technologies.

The I/O ports on the Vu Premium TV include two USB ports, an AV port, two HDMI slots, a LAN port, digital audio output, a headphone jack, and optical audio output. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi.

The new Vu Premium TV draws power from a 64-bit quad-core processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on Linux smart OS that offers support for Netflix, Prime Video, Eros Now and YouTube, among others. It is bundled with an IR remote control with hotkeys for OTT platforms, browser, media, and apps.

The Vu Premium TV carries a price-tag of Rs. 12,999 in India. It is currently up for pre-orders via Flipkart and will go on sale starting February 1. Flipkart is also offering a 10% discount on Axis Bank credit card transactions.