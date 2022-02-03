Technology

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series's prices leaked via French listings

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 03, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series will be backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip (Photo credit: Pocketnow)

Samsung's new flagship tablet series, the Galaxy Tab S8 series, is expected to be unveiled at the "Galaxy Unpacked 2022" event on February 9. Ahead of the launch, prices of the tablets have come out, courtesy of various French retail listings. As per the listings, the price will go up to €1,699 (roughly Rs. 1,43,500) for the 16GB/512GB variant of the top-spec S8 Ultra.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series will be Samsung's most advanced group of tablets to date. Previous leaks have revealed that Samsung has not pulled any punches in making sure that the S8 series is a worthy rival to Apple and Lenovo tablets.

The prices revealed by the new leak are slightly different from previously reported information. It remains to be seen which is correct.

Display The tablets will have a 120Hz display

The Galaxy Tab S8 will feature a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra will sport an 11.0-inch (2560x1600 pixels) LTPS LCD, a 12.7-inch (2800x1752 pixels) Super AMOLED, and a 14.6-inch (2960x1848 pixels) Super AMOLED display, respectively, with a 120Hz refresh rate. They will have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information They will have a 13MP dual rear camera unit

The Galaxy Tab S8 series will flaunt a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 13MP main shooter and a 6MP ultra-wide lens. Up front, the S8 and S8`+ will have a single 12MP snapper, whereas the S8 ultra will sport two 12MP sensors.

Internals The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will pack a 11,200mAh battery

The Galaxy Tab S8 series will draw juice from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. At the heart, they will boot Android 12-based One UI 4.1. The S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra will house 8,000mAh, 10,090mAh, and 11,200mAh batteries, respectively.

Information Galaxy Tab S8 series: Pricing and availability

As per the listing, the Galaxy Tab S8 will be priced at €970 (roughly Rs. 82,000), while Tab S8+ will cost €999 (around Rs. 84,500), and the top-tier Tab S8 Ultra will carry a price-tag of €1,699 (approximately 1,43,500), for their top memory variants.