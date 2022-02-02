Technology

Samsung Galaxy S22 series's official-looking images leaked ahead of launch

Written by Soutrik Banerjee Feb 02, 2022, 11:08 pm 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S22 series will flaunt a 120Hz display (Photo credit: MySmartPrice)

Samsung is all set to launch its Galaxy S22 series of flagship smartphones that includes the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra models very soon. In the latest development, GSMArena has shared new, official-looking images of the Galaxy S22 lineup leaked by tipster Evan Blass, revealing key specifications and design details just days ahead of the official launch.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will arrive as the company's next flagship smartphone range and set the brand's tone for the year.

The leaked images indicate that the Galaxy S22 lineup will be powered by the Exynos 2200 processor along with an AMD RDNA 2 architecture-based Xclipse GPU and a 120Hz AMOLED display, among other features.

Design and display The Galaxy S22 series will offer HDR10+ support

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will flaunt a punch-hole design, slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The S22 and S22+ will bear a 6.1-inch and 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, respectively, whereas the S22 Ultra will have a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. They will offer a 120Hz screen refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 1,750-nits of peak brightness.

Cameras The S22 Ultra will sport a 108MP primary camera

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ will be fitted with a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 10MP telephoto shooter. The duo should have a 10MP selfie camera. The S22 Ultra will sport a 108MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP periscope telephoto shooter. Up front, it shall have a 40MP snapper.

Internals They will boot One UI 4.0 based on Android 12

The Galaxy S22 series will be fueled by an Exynos 2200/Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The S22 and S22+ will house 4,000mAh and 4,500mAh batteries, respectively, with 25W fast-charging support, whereas the S22 Ultra will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. They will run Android 12-based One UI 4.0.

Information Samsung Galaxy S22 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be announced at the time of launch, which is expected to happen on February 9. However, going by the previous leaks, the lineup may start at around $800 (roughly Rs. 60,000).