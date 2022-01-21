Technology

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablets accidentally revealed by Amazon Italy

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 21, 2022, 06:05 pm 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will pack a 11,200mAh battery (Photo credit: Pocketnow)

Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S8 series will go official in early February, alongside the S22 line-up of flagship smartphones. In the latest development, the Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra were prematurely listed on Amazon Italy, revealing their design and specifications. The tablets will feature a 13MP dual camera unit, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and Android 12 OS.

Context Why does this story matter?

The now-removed Amazon listings have revealed that the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 models will feature a refreshed design and pack top-tier hardware.

Samsung is pulling out all stops as it aims to up the ante against Apple and Lenovo, the two leading tablet vendors in the global market.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series is expected to debut on February 8.

Display The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will sport a 14.6-inch display

Photo credit: Pocketnow

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series will feature a rectangular screen with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra will bear a 11.0-inch (2560x1600 pixels), a 12.4-inch (2800x1752 pixels), and a 14.6-inch (2960x1848 pixels) display, respectively. The S8 and S8+ will come in Silver, Rose Gold, and Gray colors while S8 Ultra will be available only in Gray.

Information The devices will have a 13MP main camera

The Galaxy Tab S8 series will be equipped with a dual rear camera arrangement comprising a 13MP main sensor and a 6MP ultra-wide lens. Up front, the S8 and S8+ will sport a single 12MP snapper while the S8 Ultra will have two 12MP sensors.

Internals A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip will power the devices

Photo credit: Qualcomm

The Galaxy Tab S8 series will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra will house an 8,000mAh, a 10,090mAh, and an 11,200mAh battery, respectively. Under the hood, they will boot Android 12-based One UI 4.0.

Information Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series will be announced at the time of its launch. However, the devices are expected to start at around Rs. 60,000.