Vivo Y21A goes official in India with entry-level hardware

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 21, 2022, 05:41 pm 2 min read

Vivo has introduced its new budget-range handset, the Y21A, in India. The phone has been listed on the company's official website. However, the pricing and availability details of the handset are yet to be announced by the Chinese tech giant. As for the key highlights, it features an HD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Helio P22 chip, dual rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Y21A joins Vivo's growing portfolio of budget-range handsets in India. The phone arrives in India just a few days after the debut of the Y21e with which it shares some of the specifications.

Loaded with features such as Eye Protection Mode, Face Wake, Multi-Turbo 5.0, and Ultra Game Mode, the Y21A is expected to strengthen the company's position in the budget segment.

Display The handset sports an LCD screen

The Vivo Y21A features a waterdrop notch design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has a rectangular camera unit on the rear. The handset bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an 89% screen-to-body ratio. It is offered in Midnight Blue and Diamond Glow color options.

Information It features a 13MP dual camera module

The Vivo Y21A is equipped with a dual rear camera system comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) shooter for selfies and video calls.

Internals It runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11

The Vivo Y21A is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. At the heart, it boots Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Bluetooth 5.0, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo Y21A: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Vivo Y21A are yet to be announced by the company. We expect it to be priced under Rs. 15,000.