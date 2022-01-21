Microsoft Surface Pro 8 debuts in India at Rs. 1,04,500
Microsoft has launched the Surface Pro 8 in India. The laptop-cum-tablet made its global debut last year and has found its way to India now. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 1,04,499 and is up for pre-orders via select retailers. It will go on sale from February 15 onward. The laptop features a 120Hz touchscreen, 11th-generation Intel Core processors, and Windows 11 support.
Why does this story matter?
- The Surface Pro 8 is Microsoft's latest addition to its portfolio of 2-in-1 devices in India. Buyers here have been waiting to get their hands on the device since its global debut last September.
- The hybrid PC comes with significant improvements over its predecessor in areas such as design, processing power and productivity features, among others.
It has a 120Hz QHD+ display
The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 sports a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels and a detachable keyboard. It has a 10MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing snapper with Windows Hello face recognition feature. The laptop gets a 13.0-inch QHD+ (2880x1920 pixels) "PixelSense Flow" screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 267ppi pixel density, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and Dolby Vision support.
It has up to 1TB of internal storage
The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processors, coupled with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It packs a 51.5Wh battery that offers up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge and runs on Windows 11 Home OS.
It features dual far-field microphones
The I/O ports on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 include two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Surface Connect port, a Surface Cover Type port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Bluetooth 5.1 as well as Wi-Fi 6. It also packs 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and dual far-field studio microphones.
Microsoft Surface Pro 8: Pricing and availability
The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 starts at Rs. 1,04,499 for the Intel Core i3 8GB/128GB model and goes up to Rs. 2,51,899 for the Inter Core i7 32GB/1TB variant. It is up for pre-orders via select retail outlets and will go on sale from February 15 through Amazon, Reliance Digital, and others. Buyers who pre-order will get a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard for free.