Microsoft Surface Pro 8 debuts in India at Rs. 1,04,500

Microsoft has launched the Surface Pro 8 in India. The laptop-cum-tablet made its global debut last year and has found its way to India now. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 1,04,499 and is up for pre-orders via select retailers. It will go on sale from February 15 onward. The laptop features a 120Hz touchscreen, 11th-generation Intel Core processors, and Windows 11 support.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Surface Pro 8 is Microsoft's latest addition to its portfolio of 2-in-1 devices in India. Buyers here have been waiting to get their hands on the device since its global debut last September.

The hybrid PC comes with significant improvements over its predecessor in areas such as design, processing power and productivity features, among others.

Display It has a 120Hz QHD+ display

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 sports a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels and a detachable keyboard. It has a 10MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing snapper with Windows Hello face recognition feature. The laptop gets a 13.0-inch QHD+ (2880x1920 pixels) "PixelSense Flow" screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 267ppi pixel density, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and Dolby Vision support.

Internals It has up to 1TB of internal storage

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processors, coupled with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It packs a 51.5Wh battery that offers up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge and runs on Windows 11 Home OS.

Connectivity It features dual far-field microphones

The I/O ports on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 include two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Surface Connect port, a Surface Cover Type port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Bluetooth 5.1 as well as Wi-Fi 6. It also packs 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and dual far-field studio microphones.

Pocket-pinch Microsoft Surface Pro 8: Pricing and availability

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 starts at Rs. 1,04,499 for the Intel Core i3 8GB/128GB model and goes up to Rs. 2,51,899 for the Inter Core i7 32GB/1TB variant. It is up for pre-orders via select retail outlets and will go on sale from February 15 through Amazon, Reliance Digital, and others. Buyers who pre-order will get a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard for free.