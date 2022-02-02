Technology

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G spotted on FCC, NBTC; launch imminent

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 02, 2022, 11:49 am 2 min read

The Galaxy A53 5G will house a 4,860mAh battery (Photo credit: @OnLeaks and Digit.in)

Samsung is gearing up to add to its A-series with a new handset, called the Galaxy A53 5G. In the latest development, the smartphone has been spotted on both the NBTC and FCC certification websites with the model number SM-A536E/DS. It previously made appearances on several websites and databases, including the Geekbench, TENAA, BIS, and 3C. It is expected to be launched by March.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will succeed the Galaxy A52 5G that was launched in India last year. The handset's recent appearances on various certification websites and databases could only mean that its debut is not far away.

This latest addition to the A-series is expected to strengthen Samsung's position in the highly competitive mid-range segment.

Display The handset will feature a 120Hz display

The Galaxy A53 5G will feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a vertical camera unit. The handset will sport a 6.46-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It could be offered in Black, White, Blue, and Orange.

Information It will flaunt a 64MP quad camera unit

The Galaxy A53 5G will be equipped with a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP main shooter, a 12MP secondary sensor, and two 5MP lenses. Up front, the handset could sport a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals An Exynos 1200 chipset should fuel the device

The Galaxy A53 5G should be powered by an Exynos 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, It will boot Android 12-based One UI 4.x and pack a 4,860mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability of the Galaxy A53 5G will be announced a the time of its launch. However, going by the specifications, it could start at around Rs. 25,000 in India.