Realme C11 (2021) becomes costlier; here's how much it costs

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 01, 2021, 07:59 pm

Realme C11 (2021) gets second price-hike in India

Realme launched its budget-range smartphone, the C11 (2021), in India in June this year with a starting price-tag of Rs. 6,999. Now, the company has hiked the prices of the handset by up to Rs. 500. Following the cost revision, the device now costs Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB/32GB base model and Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB/64GB version. Here's our roundup.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Realme C11 (2021) is an enhanced version of the first-generation Realme C11 model, which was announced in India last year. The handset was a popular device at the time of its launch since it attracted the sub-Rs. 7,000 budget market in the country. However, the brand has now increased its cost for the second time, possibly owing to the shortage of smartphone components.

Design and display The phone has an HD+ LCD display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Realme C11 (2021) features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a square camera unit. The handset bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 400-nits of brightness. It is offered in Cool Blue and Cool Grey color options.

Internals It runs on Realme Go UI based on Android 11

The Realme C11 (2021) is powered by an octa-core UNISOC SC9863A chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme Go UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information It sports an 8MP rear camera

The Realme C11 (2021) is equipped with a single 8MP (f/2.0) camera on the back along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, there is a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.