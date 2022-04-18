Technology

Moto G50 gets an Android 12 update: Check new features

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 18, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

The Android 12 update for Moto G50 is currently available in the UK (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola is rolling out a stable version of the Android 12 update for its Moto G50 phone in the UK. As per the changelog, the firmware brings a brand-new UI, including a revamped notification panel, a Privacy Dashboard, and camera as well as mic indicators. It also brings features like a Fast flashlight, Flip to DND, and Quick capture capability.

Late last year, Motorola announced that more than 25 smartphones, including special edition devices, would start receiving the Android 12 update.

The Moto G50 is getting a taste of the latest version of the OS just a few days after the Moto G200 5G.

The update is currently available only in the UK, but it would be rolled out to other regions very soon.

The Android 12 software update for the Moto G50 in the UK carries version number S1RF32.27-25. To manually check for the firmware, one can go to Settings > System > System updates > Download and Install on their device.

Design and display The handset flaunts a 6.5-inch LCD screen

The Moto G50 features a waterdrop notch design, noticeable bezels, and a water-repellent body. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit and a fingerprint sensor. The handset flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Steel Gray and Aqua Green color options.

Information It has a 48MP main camera

Moto G50 sports a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it features a 13MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals The device packs a 5,000mAh battery

The Moto G50 is fueled by a Snapdragon 480 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 (upgradeable to Android 12) and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.