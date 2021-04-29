Moto G50 handset, with Snapdragon 480 chipset, launched in China

Apr 29, 2021

Motorola has launched its budget-range 5G smartphone, the Moto G50, in China. The handset is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000).

As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display, a triple rear camera setup, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

Design and display

The phone flaunts a 90Hz LCD display

Moto G50 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a triple camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner.

The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is offered in Steel Gray and Aqua Green color options.

Information

It has a 48MP main camera

Moto G50 sports a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 13MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery

The Moto G50 draws power from a Snapdragon 480 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto G50: Pricing and availability

In China, the Moto G50 5G smartphone is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for its solo 8GB/128GB model. It is available for purchase via Lenovo's official website, Tmall.com, and JD.com.