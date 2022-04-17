Technology

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G's Indian debut slated for April 27

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G's Indian debut slated for April 27

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 17, 2022, 06:47 pm 2 min read

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will support 66W fast-charging technology (Photo credit: iQOO)

iQOO has confirmed the launch of the Z6 Pro 5G smartphone in India. It will be introduced here on April 27 as the brand's latest Z series device. The teaser image released by the company shows that it will be offered with triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 778G processor, and 66W fast-charging technology. The device will be sold through Amazon, possibly in two different shades.

Context Why does this story matter?

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will be the second Z-series smartphone to pack a Snapdragon 778G SoC, after the iQOO Z5 5G launched by the company last year.

The device will have an improved display, faster-charging ability, and several notable upgrades as compared to its predecessor.

iQOO also claims that it will be India's fastest smartphone in the Rs. 25,000 price segment.

Design and display The handset is expected to boast a 90Hz AMOLED screen

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G could feature a waterdrop notch design, slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The rear panel will sport a triple camera unit, paired with an LED flash. The smartphone may pack a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, and 401ppi pixel density.

Information It may feature a 16MP selfie camera

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will pack a triple rear camera unit that may comprise a 64MP main lens, an 8MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro snapper. On the front panel, it is expected to have a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals A Snapdragon 778G chipset will power the device

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset. It should have up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset may boot Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12 out of the box. It is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information iQOO Z6 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

The availability and pricing information about the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G in India will be announced at the launch event on April 27. However, going by the specifications, the handset is expected to cost below Rs. 25,000 in the country.