Prior to launch, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G teased

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 17, 2022, 05:49 pm 2 min read

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will pack a 5,000mAh battery (Photo credit: OnePlus)

Chinese tech giant OnePlus is all set to introduce the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone in India on April 28. In the latest development, the company has put out a teaser image of the device, revealing its key details. Notably, the upcoming phone will be joined by the OnePlus 10R 5G handset and the truly wireless OnePlus Nord Buds on the same day.

Context Why does this story matter?

OnePlus is yet to officially reveal the specifications of Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, but the handset's details have already leaked. It will be a watered-down version of the Nord CE 2 5G, which debuted in February.

Moreover, the microsite for the smartphone has gone live on Amazon India, revealing the device's Blue Tide color and 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display The handset will flaunt a 120Hz LCD display

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will have a punch-hole cut-out on the top left, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear panel, the device will sport a triple camera arrangement, paired with an LED flash. It will have a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information It will sport a 16MP selfie camera

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there will be a 16MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Internals The device will pack a 5,000mAh battery

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset will boot Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging technology. Connectivity options will include dual-SIMs, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be revealed at the time of its launch in India. However, based on the rumored specifications, the smartphone could start at around Rs. 20,000.