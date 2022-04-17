Technology

Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 13 update for Redmi Note 10

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 17, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Redmi Note 10 is backed by a Snapdragon 678 chipset (Photo credit: DIGIT).

Xiaomi has started rolling out the stable version of its Android 12-based MIUI 13 update for the Redmi Note 10 smartphone in India. To recall, it was launched for pilot testers back in January. As per the changelog, the firmware brings the latest March 2022 Android security patch, optimizes some system apps, and offers better accessibility support for the Phone, Weather, and Clock.

Context Why does this story matter?

The MIUI 13, Xiaomi's latest operating system, was introduced in December 2021. It is a successor to the MIUI 12.5 and sports new widgets which offer an iOS 15-like user experience.

The Redmi Note 10 is quite a popular model in India, offering good looks as well as features. This new firmware seems like a perfect fit for the device.

In India, the MIUI 13 update for the Redmi Note 10 carries a build number V13.01.0SKGINXM and has a download size of 2.6GB. It should reach all Note 10 devices in the country in the coming days. To manually check for the firmware, go to Settings > System Updates > Download and Install on your device.

Design and Display The phone is available in three color options

Redmi Note 10 has an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module. The handset sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display protection. It is available in Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black colors.

Information It gets a 13MP selfie snapper

The Redmi Note 10 flaunts a quad rear camera module, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. A 13MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera is available for selfies and video calling.

Connectivity It packs a 5,000mAh battery

The Redmi Note 10 is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 678 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support and now runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13. To ensure connectivity, the smartphone offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, a Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a headphone jack.