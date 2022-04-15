POCO F4 GT set to debut globally on April 26
POCO has revealed the launch date of its upcoming flagship F-series smartphone, the F4 GT. It will arrive in global markets on April 26. As for the highlights, the premium device will have a 6.67-inch 120Hz display, a 20MP selfie shooter, and a battery with support for 120W fast-charging. Moreover, the device will be fueled by a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.
- A Xiaomi handset with the model number 21121210G was recently spotted on the Geekbench database and it is believed to be POCO F4 GT. It is likely to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition.
- It should attract many buyers in the global markets. Upon its arrival in India, the competition in the market will be raised significantly.
The POCO F4 GT is expected to have a punch-hole cut-out on the top center, prominent bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it might house a triple camera unit. The handset should pack a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a 395ppi pixel density.
The POCO F4 GT could sport a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro snapper with LED flash. The handset is expected to have a 20MP front-facing camera.
The POCO F4 GT is expected to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset may boot Android 12-based MIUI 13 and could be powered by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast-charging. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.
The availability and pricing information of the POCO F4 GT will be announced at the time of its launch on April 26. However, it is expected to carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 39,000.