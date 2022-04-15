Technology

POCO F4 GT set to debut globally on April 26

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 15, 2022, 08:59 pm 2 min read

POCO F4 GT might be a rebadged version of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition (Photo credit: POCO).

POCO has revealed the launch date of its upcoming flagship F-series smartphone, the F4 GT. It will arrive in global markets on April 26. As for the highlights, the premium device will have a 6.67-inch 120Hz display, a 20MP selfie shooter, and a battery with support for 120W fast-charging. Moreover, the device will be fueled by a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Context Why does this story matter?

A Xiaomi handset with the model number 21121210G was recently spotted on the Geekbench database and it is believed to be POCO F4 GT. It is likely to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition.

It should attract many buyers in the global markets. Upon its arrival in India, the competition in the market will be raised significantly.

Design and display The handset should sport a 120Hz AMOLED display

The POCO F4 GT is expected to have a punch-hole cut-out on the top center, prominent bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it might house a triple camera unit. The handset should pack a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a 395ppi pixel density.

Information It could have a 64MP triple rear camera setup

The POCO F4 GT could sport a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro snapper with LED flash. The handset is expected to have a 20MP front-facing camera.

Internals The device could support 120W fast-charging

The POCO F4 GT is expected to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset may boot Android 12-based MIUI 13 and could be powered by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast-charging. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information POCO F4 GT: Pricing and availability

The availability and pricing information of the POCO F4 GT will be announced at the time of its launch on April 26. However, it is expected to carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 39,000.