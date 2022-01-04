Lava offering free Agni 5G in exchange for Realme 8s

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 04, 2022, 05:31 pm 2 min read

Users can exchange their Realme 8s for Lava Agni 5G till January 7

In what is an unprecedented marketing strategy, Noida-headquartered Lava Mobiles is offering its Agni 5G smartphone for free in exchange for Realme 8s. As part of its "#ChooseASide" campaign, the company is urging Indians using Chinese smartphone maker Realme's 8s model to be 'real' and pick a side. At the time of writing, the company had stopped taking registrations for the smartphone exchange offer.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

It is not unusual for smartphone makers to promote their product by comparing it to rival brands. However, Lava's new marketing campaign is something we have never witnessed before. Both the Realme 8s and Lava Agni are similar on paper with the latter offering a slightly bigger screen and an extra 2MP camera. However, it supports 30W fast-charging as against Realme 8s's 33W fast-charging.

Display The device has a Full-HD+ 90Hz display

The Lava Agni 5G has a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera bump. The device sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a 396ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It comes in a single Fiery Blue finish.

Information It sports a quad camera setup

The Lava Agni 5G comes with a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it sports a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 810 powers the device

The Lava Agni 5G is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11 and packs a 5,00mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Lava Agni 5G: Pricing

Lava Agni 5G carries a price-tag of Rs. 19,999 for the solo 8GB/128GB variant. In comparison, the Realme 8s 5G costs Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant.