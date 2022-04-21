Technology

iPhone 16 Pro, with full-screen design, could arrive in 2024

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 21, 2022, 05:40 pm 2 min read

Imagine an iPhone without the wide notch on the display. According to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, we wouldn't have to imagine that for long. Kuo says that Apple could move the front camera and Face ID under the screen by 2024. If this prediction is to be believed, iPhone 16 Pro will be the first to hit the market with a full-screen design.

Why does this story matter?

The news about an iPhone with no cut-out has been doing rounds for a while. Kuo himself once predicted that we might get to see one in 2023.

His new estimate about an iPhone 16 Pro with a full screen in 2024 has set things moving again.

If Apple manages to implement the Face ID gadgetry behind the screen, it will truly be ground-breaking.

2 years may not be enough to implement the technologies

Ming-Chi Kuo has established himself as the most reliable Apple analyst. However, his prediction about Apple launching an iPhone with both an under-display camera and Face ID in two years brings to mind certain doubts. Apple is not known for releasing half-baked features. Therefore, two years seem too less to develop and perfect two ground-breaking technologies, considering the quality issues with in-display camera technology.

Improvements in ISP and image algorithms are necessary

The quality of under-display cameras has been called into question many times. Although the technology is improving, they haven't been able to match regular, non-concealed lenses. Kuo himself suggests that only improvements in the ISP (Image Signal Processor) and image algorithms can take screen-embedded cameras forward. Considering how Apple has consistently improved its digital processing, it might be able to deliver a solution.

iPhone 14 will have pill and punch-hole design

Before we get to the iPhone 16, we have to go through the iPhone 14 and 15. What does Apple have in store for fans in those phones? Reports have suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro will have a 'pill and punch-hole' design with a new front camera with autofocus. As for Face ID, some have suggested that the setup will be condensed.