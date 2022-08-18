Technology

Nothing Phone (1) v/s Vivo V25 Pro: Which is better?

Nothing Phone (1) v/s Vivo V25 Pro: Which is better?

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 18, 2022, 05:45 pm 3 min read

The Nothing Phone (1) and Vivo V25 Pro house an in-display fingerprint sensor

The Nothing Phone (1) has pushed smartphone makers to introduce innovative designs on their devices. With theme-based handsets already common, the latest trend allows us to witness some unique rear designs. The newly introduced Vivo V25 Pro offers good performance along with a fancy color-changing rear panel. It aims to take on the Nothing Phone (1) but is it better? Let's find out.

Design Which one has better looks?

The Nothing Phone (1) and Vivo V25 Pro have a left-aligned and top-centered punch-hole cut-outs, respectively. The Phone (1) boasts a distinctive-looking transparent rear panel with LEDs that glow in sync with notification sounds. It comes in Black and White shades. The V25 Pro is offered in Pure Black and Sailing Blue trims, with the latter having a color-changing Fluorite AG Glass rear design.

Display The devices support 120Hz refresh rate

The Nothing Phone (1) flaunts a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,200-nits of peak brightness. It is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back. The Vivo V25 Pro features a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ certification.

Cameras The Nothing Phone (1) has a 50MP ultra-wide camera

In the rear camera department, the Nothing Phone (1) provides a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) primary shooter and a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.25) front-facing camera. The Vivo V25 Pro's triple rear camera arrangement flaunts a 64MP (f/1.89, OIS) main lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. It sports a 32MP (f/2.45) selfie camera.

Internals The Vivo V25 Pro supports 66W fast-charging

The Nothing Phone (1) and Vivo V25 Pro draw power from Snapdragon 778G+ and MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoCs, respectively. The handsets come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Phone (1) packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging. The V25 Pro houses a 4,830mAh battery with 66W wired fast-charging.

Pocket-pinch What is the cost of these smartphones?

In India, the Nothing Phone (1) has become costlier by Rs. 1,000 from today onward and it now costs Rs. 33,999, Rs. 36,999, and Rs. 39,999 for its 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations, respectively. The Vivo V25 Pro comes in two configurations. Its 8GB/128GB variant bears a price tag of Rs. 35,999, whereas the 12GB/256GB model is priced at Rs. 39,999.

Conclusion Nothing Phone (1) v/s Vivo V25 Pro: Our verdict

The Nothing Phone (1) offers better value-for-money than the Vivo V25 Pro. It has a more unique-looking design, better display protection, a superior ultra-wide camera, and wireless as well as reverse wireless charging support. Its software is also clean, bloat-free, and fresh to the eye. In addition, the base 8GB/128GB model of Phone (1) is Rs. 2,000 cheaper than Vivo V25 Pro's.