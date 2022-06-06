Technology

Nothing phone (1)'s display specifications leaked: Check expected price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 06, 2022, 11:18 am 2 min read

Nothing phone (1) will boot custom Nothing OS (Photo credit: Nothing)

Nothing's first-ever Android smartphone, the phone (1), is tipped to be launched on July 21. In the latest development, the display specifications of the handset have been leaked by TechDroider. According to the tip-off, the device will feature a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with flat edges and no chin, meaning the bottom bezel will be as thin as the side bezels.

In March this year, Nothing had confirmed that it is working on a smartphone that will debut in the summer of 2022.

So far, official teasers and leaks have confirmed that it will have a unique transparent design on the back and a modern bezel-less design up front to set itself apart from every other Android smartphone in the market.

Design and display The handset will offer an OLED screen

The Nothing phone (1) will sport a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center with thin bezels, flat edges, and an under-display or side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will bear a transparent rear panel to showcase the internals such as the wireless charging coil and more. It will sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display, presumably with a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate.

Information It is expected to have dual rear cameras

The Nothing phone (1) is tipped to offer a dual rear camera arrangement, that may include a 50MP main lens and a secondary sensor. For selfies, it may sport a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset is expected

The Nothing phone (1) may feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset is likely to boot Android 12-based Nothing OS. It could draw power from a 4,500mAh or 5,000mAh battery, with wired and wireless fast-charging. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Nothing phone (1): Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of the Nothing phone (1) will be revealed at the time of its launch which may happen soon. In India, it is expected to be an upper mid-range smartphone costing around Rs. 35,000. (Source: TechDroider)