Technology

POCO C40 to debut on June 16: Specifications, expected price

POCO C40 to debut on June 16: Specifications, expected price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 06, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

POCO C40 will be equipped with a JLQ-branded chipset (Photo credit: Twitter/@passionategeekz)

POCO's latest entry-level smartphone, the C40, will break cover via an online event that will happen on June 16. The brand has confirmed the device's arrival via a poster on its Twitter handle. It is touted to be a rebranded Redmi 10, which was unveiled in India with features such as an LCD display, dual rear cameras, Snapdragon 680 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi's sub-brand POCO has received tremendous response from buyers all over the world for its entry-level and mid-range handsets.

To maintain its reputation, the brand continues to expand its portfolio with newer additions in India and abroad.

Its upcoming affordable device, the POCO C40, will rival budget smartphones from established competitors in the segment such as Samsung, Motorola, and Realme.

Design and display It will sport a 60Hz LCD screen

The POCO C40 will bear a waterdrop notch with prominent bezels and a plastic body. On the rear panel, it will get dual cameras and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset will flaunt a 6.7-inch HD+ (720x1650 pixels) LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is expected to arrive in Black, Green, and POCO Yellow color options.

Information It will house dual rear cameras

The POCO C40 will be equipped with a dual camera setup, including a 50MP (f/1.8) main lens and a 2MP secondary sensor paired with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, a 5MP front-facing camera will be present.

Internals The smartphone will have a JLQ-branded chipset

The POCO C40 will reportedly be powered by a JLQ-branded chipset, called the JR510. It will be paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It shall boot Android 11 and draw power from a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. Connectivity options will include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information POCO C40: Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of the POCO C40 will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to bear a price tag of around $167 (nearly Rs. 13,000) in the global markets for its sole 4GB/64GB configuration.