POCO C40 to debut on June 16: Specifications, expected price
POCO's latest entry-level smartphone, the C40, will break cover via an online event that will happen on June 16. The brand has confirmed the device's arrival via a poster on its Twitter handle. It is touted to be a rebranded Redmi 10, which was unveiled in India with features such as an LCD display, dual rear cameras, Snapdragon 680 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery.
The POCO C40 will bear a waterdrop notch with prominent bezels and a plastic body. On the rear panel, it will get dual cameras and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset will flaunt a 6.7-inch HD+ (720x1650 pixels) LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is expected to arrive in Black, Green, and POCO Yellow color options.
The POCO C40 will be equipped with a dual camera setup, including a 50MP (f/1.8) main lens and a 2MP secondary sensor paired with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, a 5MP front-facing camera will be present.
The POCO C40 will reportedly be powered by a JLQ-branded chipset, called the JR510. It will be paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It shall boot Android 11 and draw power from a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. Connectivity options will include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The price and availability details of the POCO C40 will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to bear a price tag of around $167 (nearly Rs. 13,000) in the global markets for its sole 4GB/64GB configuration.