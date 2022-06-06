Technology

Moto G Go fully revealed in leaked renders: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 06, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Moto G GO is likely to boot Android Go OS. Representative image (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola is gearing up to announce the Moto G GO, a budget smartphone under its ever-expanding G-series, soon. In the latest development, industry insider Sudhanshu Ambhore has revealed the renders and specifications of the device. According to the tipster, the phone will bear a "multi-touch" LCD screen, dual rear cameras, and a microSD card slot. It will boot Android Go OS.

Motorola has seen immense success with its G-series across different markets.

The mid-range line-up has helped the brand to revive itself on a global scale and compete with established rivals like Samsung.

The company has scheduled the Moto G82's launch in India on Tuesday (June 7), and it is to be seen if the new Moto G Go makes a low-key appearance alongside it.

Design and display The handset will offer an LCD screen

Moto G GO shall feature a waterdrop notch design with thick bezels. On the rear panel, it will sport a vertically-aligned dual-camera setup and a fingerprint sensor hidden under the brand's logo. The handset will sport a "multi-touch" display, which is most likely to be an LCD. The smartphone could bear a water-repellent design and arrive in at least two shades.

Information It will have a 13MP main camera

The Moto G GO will reportedly house a dual rear camera setup, including a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary sensor with an LED flash. On the front, it will feature a 5MP selfie camera.

Internals The smartphone is likely to boot Android Go OS

Moto G GO will be backed by either a Snapdragon or a MediaTek chipset and be paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device could boot the Android Go OS and draw power from a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options on the device should include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G GO: Availability

The pricing and availability details of the Moto G GO will be disclosed at its launch event. It is expected to debut alongside Moto G82, which has been scheduled for launch on June 7 in India. (Source: Sudhanshu Ambhore)