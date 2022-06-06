Moto G Go fully revealed in leaked renders: Check features
Motorola is gearing up to announce the Moto G GO, a budget smartphone under its ever-expanding G-series, soon. In the latest development, industry insider Sudhanshu Ambhore has revealed the renders and specifications of the device. According to the tipster, the phone will bear a "multi-touch" LCD screen, dual rear cameras, and a microSD card slot. It will boot Android Go OS.
- Motorola has seen immense success with its G-series across different markets.
- The mid-range line-up has helped the brand to revive itself on a global scale and compete with established rivals like Samsung.
- The company has scheduled the Moto G82's launch in India on Tuesday (June 7), and it is to be seen if the new Moto G Go makes a low-key appearance alongside it.
Moto G GO shall feature a waterdrop notch design with thick bezels. On the rear panel, it will sport a vertically-aligned dual-camera setup and a fingerprint sensor hidden under the brand's logo. The handset will sport a "multi-touch" display, which is most likely to be an LCD. The smartphone could bear a water-repellent design and arrive in at least two shades.
The Moto G GO will reportedly house a dual rear camera setup, including a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary sensor with an LED flash. On the front, it will feature a 5MP selfie camera.
Moto G GO will be backed by either a Snapdragon or a MediaTek chipset and be paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device could boot the Android Go OS and draw power from a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options on the device should include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The pricing and availability details of the Moto G GO will be disclosed at its launch event. It is expected to debut alongside Moto G82, which has been scheduled for launch on June 7 in India. (Source: Sudhanshu Ambhore)