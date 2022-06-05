Technology

Vivo T2's launch in China delayed; reason not disclosed

Vivo T2 is expected to arrive in at least two color options (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo has postponed the launch of its T2 smartphone in China once again. The event for the device's debut was set for May 23, which was then pushed forward to Monday (June 6). Now, the brand has postponed the handset's launch once again, and this time without revealing the new date and time. Vivo announced this delay via its official post on Weibo.

Vivo T2 is simply a rebranded iQOO Neo 6 SE. It was supposed to debut on June 6 with T2x, but the latter was silently introduced a week ago, which hints that the brand must have anticipated yet another delay in the former's launch.

We can't think of a good reason for the rescheduling. However, there may be some logistic factors at play.

Design and display The handset will flaunt 120Hz AMOLED screen

Vivo T2 will have a punch-hole cut-out on the top center, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit with an LED flash placed on a rectangular island. The smartphone will sport a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ support, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness.

Information It will sport a 64MP primary sensor

Vivo T2 will be equipped with triple rear lenses comprising a 64MP (f/1.89, OIS) main shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) portrait snapper. On the front, it will have a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals A Snapdragon 870 SoC will power the device

The Vivo T2 will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone will boot Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean and house a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast-charging technology. For connectivity, it will offer support for dual-SIMs, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo T2: Pricing and availability

Vivo will disclose the pricing and availability details of the T2 handset at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to start at around CNY 1,999 (nearly Rs. 23,300) in China.