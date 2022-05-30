Vivo T2x debuts with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC: Check features
Vivo has introduced T2x as its latest mid-range smartphone in China. As for the key highlights, the handset has an LCD display, dual rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, and a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging. The smartphone can be pre-ordered starting at CNY 1,699 (nearly Rs. 19,800) for its 8GB/128GB variant. It will be shipped out to customers from June 12 onward.
- Vivo is busy expanding its presence in China's ever-growing smartphone market.
- The brand's latest handset, the T2x, is aimed at buyers looking for a mid-ranger with features like multiple cameras, a high refresh rate screen, and a large battery capacity. It will rival smartphones from Samsung and Xiaomi.
- To recall, the device was expected to launch alongside the vanilla T2 on June 6.
Vivo T2x has a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is available in Mist Blue and Mirror Black colors. The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 650-nits of peak brightness, and DC-dimming It has a 9.21mm thickness and weighs around 202.8g.
Vivo T2x houses a dual rear camera arrangement that comprises a 50MP main lens and a 2MP macro sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP camera for taking selfies and video calling.
Vivo T2x draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset boots Android 12 and packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast-charging. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Vivo T2x has a price-tag of CNY 1,699 (nearly Rs. 19,800) for its 8GB/128GB variant and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,100) for its 8GB/256GB configuration. It will be shipped to the buyers starting June 12.