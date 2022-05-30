Technology

Vivo T2x debuts with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey May 30, 2022, 12:29 pm 2 min read

Vivo T2x comes in two different shades (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo has introduced T2x as its latest mid-range smartphone in China. As for the key highlights, the handset has an LCD display, dual rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, and a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging. The smartphone can be pre-ordered starting at CNY 1,699 (nearly Rs. 19,800) for its 8GB/128GB variant. It will be shipped out to customers from June 12 onward.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vivo is busy expanding its presence in China's ever-growing smartphone market.

The brand's latest handset, the T2x, is aimed at buyers looking for a mid-ranger with features like multiple cameras, a high refresh rate screen, and a large battery capacity. It will rival smartphones from Samsung and Xiaomi.

To recall, the device was expected to launch alongside the vanilla T2 on June 6.

Design and display The smartphones supports 144Hz refresh rate

Vivo T2x has a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is available in Mist Blue and Mirror Black colors. The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 650-nits of peak brightness, and DC-dimming It has a 9.21mm thickness and weighs around 202.8g.

Information It has a 50MP primary camera

Vivo T2x houses a dual rear camera arrangement that comprises a 50MP main lens and a 2MP macro sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP camera for taking selfies and video calling.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC powers the device

Vivo T2x draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset boots Android 12 and packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast-charging. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo T2x: Pricing and availability

Vivo T2x has a price-tag of CNY 1,699 (nearly Rs. 19,800) for its 8GB/128GB variant and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,100) for its 8GB/256GB configuration. It will be shipped to the buyers starting June 12.