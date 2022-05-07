Technology

OnePlus Pad's internal testing begins in India; launch imminent

Written by Akash Pandey May 07, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

OnePlus Pad could boot Android 12L out of the box. Representative image (Photo credit: @TechDroider)

OnePlus is expected to announce the launch date for its first-ever tablet in the Indian market soon. In the latest development, the OnePlus Pad's trademark application has cleared the preliminary stage and the device has been registered in India. As per tipster Mukul Sharma, the tablet is currently in an internal testing phase, suggesting that it could debut in the coming weeks.

Context Why does this story matter?

OnePlus is a leading brand that is widely popular for a range of products, including smartphones, TWS earbuds, and televisions. However, it has yet to break into the tablet market, which is largely dominated by Lenovo, Samsung, and Apple.

With Realme and OPPO already in the game, it is time for the third member of the BBK group, i.e., OnePlus to join the fray.

Design and display The tablet may sport a 120Hz AMOLED display

The OnePlus Pad may feature a conventional rectangular screen with proportionate bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It could sport dual cameras on the rear panel. The tablet is expected to boast a 12.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It may arrive in at least two color options.

Information It could offer a 13MP primary sensor

The OnePlus Pad may feature a dual rear camera unit, including a 13MP main lens and a 5MP secondary camera. On the front, it could have an 8MP selfie shooter.

Internals A Snapdragon 865 chip may power the device

The OnePlus Pad may pack a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The tablet is expected to boot Android 12L OS, and it could house a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus Pad: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Pad is expected to be launched in India in the coming weeks. It may carry a price tag of around Rs. 25,000 for the variant with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.