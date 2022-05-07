Technology

New leak fully reveals Vivo Y75 4G: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey May 07, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Vivo Y75 4G will get support for 4GB of Virtual RAM. Representative image (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo is gearing up to introduce a new Y75 4G model in India. Ahead of the official announcement, 91mobiles has revealed the launch date, design details, and complete specifications of the device. The handset will arrive on May 22 with key highlights such as an AMOLED display, 50MP primary lens, a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, and a 4,020mAh battery with 44W fast-charging.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vivo is cementing its position in the budget and mid-range smartphone market in India.

The brand has introduced several Y-series handsets this year including the Y75 5G, the 4G versions of which are all set to arrive in the country later this month.

The upcoming device will rival mid-range offerings from brands such as Xiaomi, Motorola, and Samsung.

Design and display The smartphone will have a waterdrop notch design

The Vivo Y75 4G will have a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader. The rear panel will sport a triple camera arrangement along with an LED flash. The handset will bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is expected to arrive in two color variants.

Information It will have a 44MP front camera

The Vivo Y75 4G will get triple lenses on the back, including a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, there will be a 44MP front-facing snapper.

Internals The device will support 44W fast-charging

The Vivo Y75 4G will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will also get support for 4GB of virtual RAM. The device will boot Android 12 OS and house a 4,020mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo Y75 4G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Vivo Y75 4G will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, the phone is expected to cost around Rs. 15,000. (Source: 91mobiles)