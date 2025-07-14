Superfan alert! Honey Singh gets AR Rahman's signature tattooed

Rapper and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh has paid a unique tribute to legendary composer AR Rahman . The 42-year-old artist got Rahman's signature tattooed on his back, calling him a "living legend." In a video shared on Instagram , Singh is seen getting the ink while singing Rahman's popular track Tu Hi Re.

Tribute 'This is for my love for the lovely legend...' In the video, Singh said, "This is for my love for the lovely legend Mr. AR Rahman. I love you sir. This is for you." "Thank you for blessing me with your music. You are the reason why I am a musician today. I love you forever." The rapper also shared that this was his third tattoo in one night and thanked Rahman for everything.

Collaboration dreams Singh's dream to collaborate with Rahman Singh has often expressed his admiration for Rahman. In earlier interviews, he revealed his dream of collaborating with the music maestro. He had said that he hoped to produce a song with Rahman someday, maybe even within the next 10 years, and confidently stated that when it happens, the track would be worthy of a Grammy!