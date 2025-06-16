'Shubh Mangalam' from 'Sitaare...': Aamir-Genelia charm, but song lacks spark
What's the story
The makers of Sitaare Zameen Par have unveiled a new song titled Shubh Mangalam.
The track, released by Zee Music Company on Monday, features lead actors Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh along with several newcomers.
It is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Amitabh Bhattacharya, with music by the trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics penned by Bhattacharya.
Song details
The song sets an upbeat tone, but still somewhat disappoints
The music video for Shubh Mangalam showcases a vibrant celebration with guests relishing food, dancing, and laughing.
The song sets an upbeat tone, hinting at a pivotal sequence marked by joy.
The chorus is sung by Prakriti Giri, Ruhdabeh Vazifdar, Urgen Yolmo, Ravee Mishrra, Arsh Mohammed, Latesh Puujari, Jaden Mascarenhas & Aseem Trivedi.
While the visuals, particularly Khan and Deshmukh's chemistry, steal the show, the song lacks the spark and magic usually found in Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's work.
Twitter Post
Check out the song here
#ShubhMangalam just dropped, press play & start the celebrations!💃🏻🕺🏻— Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) June 16, 2025
Song Out Now!
Watch #SitaareZameenPar 20th June Only in Theatres. Trailer out now. @geneliad @r_s_prasanna @DivyNidhiSharma @aparna1502 @AroushDatta #GopiKrishnanVarma #VedantSharmaa #NamanMisra… pic.twitter.com/Vtc00vaLup
Film synopsis
Khan plays a coach in this 'Taare Zameen Par' sequel
Sitaare Zameen Par is a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par.
The movie tells the story of a basketball coach, played by Khan, who is forced to coach a team of neurodivergent adults as part of his community service after a DUI.
It delves into themes of resilience and understanding neurodiversity.
Notably, Taare Zameen Par's music, also by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, featured memorable songs such as Maa and Bum Bum Bole, but SZP's music has failed to create a buzz so far.
Cast details
The film is inspired by the Spanish movie 'Campeones'
The film also stars 10 newcomers: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.
It is directed by RS Prasanna and produced by Khan and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions.
The film is inspired by the Spanish movie Campeones.
It will be released on June 20.