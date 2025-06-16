What's the story

The makers of Sitaare Zameen Par have unveiled a new song titled Shubh Mangalam.

The track, released by Zee Music Company on Monday, features lead actors Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh along with several newcomers.

It is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Amitabh Bhattacharya, with music by the trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics penned by Bhattacharya.