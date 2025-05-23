What's the story

In hiphop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs's ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering trial, rapper-actor Kid Cudi (real name Scott Mescudi) testified on Thursday that he believed Combs was behind the 2012 bombing of his Porsche.

He also alleged that Combs trespassed into his Los Angeles home after the Bad Boy Records owner learned he was also romantically involved with R&B singer Casandra Ventura.

In the Manhattan trial, prosecutors have accused Combs of creating a criminal enterprise to exploit women.