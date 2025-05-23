Did Diddy bomb Kid Cudi's car, invade his home?
What's the story
In hiphop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs's ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering trial, rapper-actor Kid Cudi (real name Scott Mescudi) testified on Thursday that he believed Combs was behind the 2012 bombing of his Porsche.
He also alleged that Combs trespassed into his Los Angeles home after the Bad Boy Records owner learned he was also romantically involved with R&B singer Casandra Ventura.
In the Manhattan trial, prosecutors have accused Combs of creating a criminal enterprise to exploit women.
Testimony details
Cudi's relationship with Ventura and alleged break-in
Cudi revealed he started dating Ventura in 2011, after meeting her in 2008 when she was signed to Bad Boy Records.
He said Ventura had led him to believe her relationship with Combs was over.
In December 2011, Cudi got a call from Combs's assistant Capricorn Clark informing him that Combs was inside his Hollywood Hills home, and she had been forced to accompany them.
But when he reached home, Combs wasn't there, and his belongings had been meddled with.
Porsche incident
Cudi's Porsche was bombed weeks after alleged break-in
The rapper had informed the police about the break-in. Weeks later, Cudi was alerted by his dog-sitter that his Porsche 911 was on fire in the driveway.
The jury saw photo evidence of the slit in fabric roof of the sports car and a Molotov cocktail found in the front seat. Cudi testified that the car was damaged beyond repair.
Notably, Ventura testified last week that Combs had threatened to blow up Cudi's car when he learned about their relationship.
Courtroom drama
Following car bombing, Cudi confronted Combs, who denied any involvement
After his car was bombed, Cudi confronted Combs, who denied his involvement.
Cudi recalled asking Diddy, "What are we going to do about my car?" to which Combs reportedly gave him a "very cold stare" and said, "I don't know what you're talking about."
"I knew he had something to do with it," Cudi said, a statement jurors were told to disregard after Combs's lawyers objected to the comment.
Years later, when the two met, Diddy apparently apologized for "everything."
Additional testimonies
Combs blackmailed Ventura after knowing about Cudi, too
The defense attorney went on to paint Ventura as a two-timer. Prosecutors' goal behind bringing in Cudi was to prove the 55-year-old mogul would use his influence to control women and execute attacks.
Earlier, Ventura's mother, Regina, had revealed Diddy had extorted $20,000 from the family after threatening to leak explicit videos of Ventura. This was after he'd found out about Ventura dating Cudi.
The trial is scheduled to resume next Tuesday, with the jury likely hearing from Clark.