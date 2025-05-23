What's the story

The much anticipated Metro... In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, will release its song teaser on Saturday.

The music capsule will give us a peek into a heartwarming journey of love, loss, and life amid the chaotic humdrum of city life, that's this film.

Produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., Metro... In Dino is a standalone film thematically connected to Basu's Life In A... Metro and Ludo.