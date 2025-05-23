Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino': Music teaser drops tomorrow
The much anticipated Metro... In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, will release its song teaser on Saturday.
The music capsule will give us a peek into a heartwarming journey of love, loss, and life amid the chaotic humdrum of city life, that's this film.
Produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., Metro... In Dino is a standalone film thematically connected to Basu's Life In A... Metro and Ludo.
Every signal🚦tells a story. This one starts with a song 🎼
Song Teaser lands tomorrow — #MetroInDino, your Story in Cinemas on 4th July, 2025. #AdityaRoyKapur @SaraAliKhan @AnupamPKher @Neenagupta001 @TripathiiPankaj @konkonas @alifazal9 @fattysanashaikh #SaswataChatterjee…
Cast
'Metro... In Dino' features a stellar ensemble cast
Metro... In Dino has a mind-blowing star cast of Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal.
The film is sure to give you layered performances that showcase the complexity of love and resilience in today's fast-paced life.
Having undergone several plan changes and delays, things are finally back on track.
Music collaboration
Basu reunites with music composer Pritam
Basu also reunites with his long-time collaborator, music composer Pritam, for Metro... In Dino, which has only added to the excitement of fans.
The music is expected to be a highlight of the film, remaining true to its emotional core, while offering the new generation a fresh soundscape.
The iconic album of Life In A... Metro is still embedded into every Bollywood lover's heart.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Basu, and Taani Basu, it'll hit theaters on July 4.