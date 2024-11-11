Summarize Simplifying... In short "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", a star-studded horror-comedy, continues to captivate audiences, raking in ₹199.5cr in just 10 days.

The film, which narrates the eerie tale of Rooh Baba's encounter with two vengeful ghosts in a haunted Kolkata estate, boasts high theater occupancy rates throughout the day.

With a production budget of ₹150 crore, the film's box office success indicates a profitable run, and it's set to hit Netflix in early January.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office collection

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' continues strong; earns ₹199.5cr after Day 10

By Shreya Mukherjee 09:46 am Nov 11, 202409:46 am

What's the story The horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, has continued to perform strongly at the box office. The movie is now just a step away from the ₹200 crore mark after its second weekend in theaters. It earned ₹16.5 crore on Day 10 alone (Sunday), taking its total collection to an impressive ₹199.5 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Occupancy report

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' theater occupancy details revealed

The film's success is evident in its theater occupancy rates, which was at 39.22% for Hindi shows on Sunday. A closer look at the numbers shows that morning shows had an occupancy rate of 19.99%, afternoon shows at 47.02%, evening shows peaked at 54.94%, and night shows saw a slight dip to 34.94%. These numbers show a continued interest in the film throughout the day.

Film overview

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' plot and star-studded cast

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 narrates the spooky story of Rooh Baba who meets two vengeful ghosts at a haunted Kolkata estate, both of whom are Manjulika. Apart from Aaryan and Balan, the film stars Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Parth Siddhpura, Sanjay Mishra, Manish Wadhwa, and Rose Sardana in key roles. The film was released in theaters on November 1.

Production and release

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' production budget and OTT release plans

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was made on a budget of ₹150 crore by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani. Although it was made on a huge budget, the film's box office performance shows that it will have a profitable run. Reportedly, the movie is also set to be released on Netflix in early January.