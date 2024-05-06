Next Article

'Savi' teaser shows Divya Khossla on a mission

What's the story Actor-director Divya Khossla is gearing up for the release of her next film, Savi- A Bloody Housewife. The first look of this thrilling narrative was unveiled on Monday. In the movie, the 36-year-old Khossla portrays a courageous mother striving to break free from one of England's most perilous prisons. The teaser reveals a scene where she records a video confession about her daring mission.

'Savi - A Bloody Housewife' features Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Rane

Directed by Abhinay Deo, Savi - A Bloody Housewife also stars renowned actors Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Rane in key roles. The film is set to premiere on May 31. The production team behind this gripping thriller includes Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. It will be Kapoor's second project of 2024 after Fighter, which was released in January.

Khossla stepped into films in 2004 with the Telugu film Love Today. She was a part of the ensemble cast of Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo the same year and shared the screen with Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and Bobby Deol. She has been a part of Satyameva Jayate 2 and Yaariyan 2 and has helmed Yaariyan and Sanam Re.