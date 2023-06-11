Entertainment

Ranbir-Rashmika's 'Animal' pre-teaser confirms drama will be full of carnage

Written by Isha Sharma June 11, 2023 | 12:03 pm 2 min read

'Animal's pre-teaser is here!

Ahead of the film's release on August 11, the makers of Ranbir Kapoor starrer gangster drama Animal have unveiled its pre-teaser! Prior to this, Kapoor's look was unveiled at the stroke of the midnight hour on New Year's Day. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is tentatively heading toward a three-way clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2.

Why does this story matter?

In a conversation with Anupama Chopra, Vanga promised, "I will show [the audience] what violence means," so the film is certainly going to exceed expectations when it comes to bloodshed and gore. Kapoor, in a different interview, confessed that the character and the story "scared" him, so the hype around Animal is at an all-time high and will be heightened by the pre-teaser now.

Pre-teaser focuses on pivotal fight sequence

The 50-second-long pre-teaser features a high-intensity fight sequence between Kapoor and a group of masked men. The makers have also included a Punjabi song sung by Bhupinder Babbal and Manan Bhardwaj. The axe we saw in Animal's first poster is also back, with a ruthless Kapoor wielding it left, right, and center to take multiple nemeses down at once. We're hyped, are you?

Check out pre-teaser clip here

Ensemble cast: Check out actors gracing 'Animal'

Apart from lead actor Kapoor, the drama has several other famous names that will draw audiences. Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, among others, are also part of this multistarrer drama. The plot on IMDb reads, "A gangster drama that explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters that eventually lead to the protagonist becoming an 'animal' in nature."

Kapoor has called 'Animal' character out of comfort zone

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kapoor said, "I am doing Sandeep Vanga's Animal. It's quite a shocking character and has got a lot of grey shades to it." "I am looking forward to Animal because that's a script that's way out of my comfort zone. I am scared but, at the same time, very excited." T-Series has co-produced this ambitious crime drama.

