Veer Pahariya to debut alongside Akshay Kumar in 'Sky Force'

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 17, 2023, 03:46 pm 2 min read

Newcomer Veer Pahariya set to make his debut in 'Sky Force' featuring Akshay Kumar

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has embarked on an exciting new project—the aerial action thriller Sky Force, which commenced shooting on May 9. Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapoor, the film is said to be set in the 1960s and 1970s. Adding to the buzz, it has been reported that newcomer Veer Pahariya will make his acting debut alongside Kumar in this venture.

For those unaware, Pahariya is the son of renowned businessman, Sanjay Pahariya.

The aspiring debutant has been capturing headlines since early 2022 due to his rumored relationship with Sara Ali Khan which has caught the attention of fans lately, sparking curiosity about his personal life.

Along with him, his brother, Shikhar Pahariya has also been dragged into headlines for dating Janhvi Kapoor, reportedly.

Pahariya waited for the right opportunity: Report

According to a source as quoted by Pinkvilla, Pahariya has long nurtured the aspiration to become an actor. "He waited it out through the pandemic and multiple scripts for getting the right opportunity. Sky Force warrants the presence of a fresh face and everything has come together for the launch of Pahariya to the world of show biz," the report further stated.

When Khan admitted being in a relationship with Pahariya

To recall, in 2022, Khan admitted being in a relationship with Pahariya in an interview, when she said, "He's the only one I have dated. I have had no other boyfriends in my life." In the same interview, the actor also clarified that Pahariya did not "break her heart" when they mutually parted ways. The two dated before Khan made her debut in 2018.

Everything to know about 'Sky Force'

Sky Force revolves around a mentor protégé storyline, where Kumar will essay the role of a senior officer and Pahariya will be seen as his disciple, reportedly. The filming will span over four months, taking place at various locations, including a real air base. "Every shoot schedule will require the team to take time off for recreating the era gone by," the source added.