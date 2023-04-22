Entertainment

'Adipurush': New motion poster featuring Prabhas released on Akshaya Tritiya

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 22, 2023, 11:36 am 2 min read

Makers of Prabhas starrer 'Adipurush' drop new motion poster

A new motion poster of Om Raut's upcoming magnum opus Adipurush was dropped on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on Saturday. The motion poster features an audio clip of the film's theme song, Jai Shri Ram, and has been released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The mythological drama based on Ramayana is set to release in theaters in June.

Why does this story matter?

Adipurush is said to be one of the costliest films being made in Indian cinema. As per reports, the movie is roughly being made on a budget of Rs. 600 crore.

Of this budget, a majority is reportedly being used for its visual effects. If reports are to be believed, as per estimates, around Rs. 350 crore has been used on VFX alone.

Musical duo Ajay-Atul breath life into theme song

Titled Jai Shri Ram, the song has been composed by the popular music composer duo of Ajay and Atul. The lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. Fans have been loving the audio clip, with many users dropping positive comments on social media. "All Whole Negativity Turned into Positivity," wrote a fan on Prabhas's post featuring the motion poster.

Check out the new motion poster here

Instagram Post A post shared by actorprabhas on April 22, 2023 at 10:47 am IST

Meet the team of 'Adipurush'

Adipurush will see Prabhas playing the role of Lord Ram/Raghava, while Kriti Sanon will be seen as Sita/Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman. Saif Ali Khan will play Ravana/Lankesh in the movie based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Directed by Raut, the film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and will be released in cinema halls on June 16.

'Adipurush' to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

Earlier this week, the makers of Adipurush announced that the film would be having its world premiere at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival, which is scheduled to take place in June. In the past, Indian films such as Last Film Show, Two Sisters And A Husband, Tryst with Destiny, and a few others have been part of this film festival.